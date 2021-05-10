Sabbagh: Hostile Decision of OPCW Against Syria Stresses Its Submission To Western Countries

Syria’s permanent UN representative has described the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ stance on Syria as “hostile,” writes SANA.

Syria stressed that it has never used chemical weapons and it condemns the use of these weapons by anyone, at any time and place, adding that the hostile decision that was passed against the country at the conference of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) represents a bad example of the organization’s dealing with the states parties in it and its submission to the influence of Western countries.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said during a session of the UN Security Council on Thursday via video, “the OPCW, on April 21, witnessed a serious development in its work process, as the 25th session of the Conference of States Parties to the chemical weapons convention adopted a hostile resolution against Syria as a result of blackmail and pressure exercised by the US, France, Britain, and Germany in an unprecedented moment in the history of this organization through the suspension of the rights of a member state that joined it voluntarily.”

Sabbagh pointed out that the politicized decision is an embodiment of a false report that is full of misleading and fabricated conclusions of the so-called “Investigation and Identification Team” regarding alleged incidents of al-Lataminah in 2017.

He went on to say that it was not a coincidence that the Team issued a second misleading report about the alleged Saraqeb incident only a few days before the convening of the Conference of States Parties to the chemical weapons convention, in a clear indication it is serving its operators to help them mobilize the largest number possible for states to pass the French-Western decision.

He affirmed Syria’s rejection of what has been included in the report in form and content.

