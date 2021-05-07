Qatari Initiative to Decrease Suffering of Displaced People in Northern Syria

A Qatari charity will provide potable water to hundreds of thousands of Syrians, writes SY 24.

The organization Qatar Charity has announced a humanitarian initiative for providing potable water to around 500,000 displaced people across northern Syria.

In a statement, the Qatari organization stated that to decrease the suffering caused by the humanitarian crisis in northern Syria, their current efforts will focus on providing potable water for displaced Syrians and treating sewage systems.

The water and sanitation projects are expected to benefit 500,000 people, the organization said.

The organization clarified that these projects target the rehabilitation and updating of water and sewage infrastructure, through the maintenance of eight defunct plants and meeting their operational costs to develop the projects’ sustainability. The projects will also meet five months’ worth of fuel operating expenses.

Furthermore, the projects will include the rehabilitation of two sewage networks, the distribution of personal hygiene kits, the distribution of water tanks to families, and conducting health awareness campaigns targeting the importance of hygiene, particularly due to COVID-19’s spread.

At the end of March, Qatar and Great Britain signed a joint memorandum of understanding in Doha, aimed at meeting the needs of children in northern Syria. The agreement intended to build the children’s capacity and compensate them for years lost during the war in Syria.

The agreement, between the Qatar Development Fund and the head of the Syria Team on Humanitarian Protection and Early Recovery, was signed at the British Foreign Office.

Northern Syria shelters some six million Syrians, who suffer from deteriorating economic and living conditions. These hardships increase especially in winter, amidst the increased need for heating resources and rain insulators, in addition to food baskets.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.