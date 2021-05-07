Decision to Remove Pictures of Maher Al-Assad from the Neighborhoods and Checkpoints of Damascus

Photos of Maher al-Assad, brother of Bashar al-Assad, are being removed from checkpoints around Damascus, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

Over the past few days, the Fourth Division’s military checkpoints, stationed in various areas of Damascus and its countryside, started removing images of the Division’s commander, Maher al-Assad, who is the brother of the Syrian regime’s president Bashar al-Assad.

Sowt Al-Asima reporters monitored the removal of Maher’s images, near the Fourth Division’s checkpoints, and their replacement with images of the regime’s president ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

The site’s correspondents explained that the removals coincided with resolutions distributed to all members of the Fourth Division in rural Damascus. The orders required that the division’s members replace their uniforms with military police uniforms.

According to reporters, the regime intelligence has warned the owners of cars bearing pictures of Maher to remove the images and replace them with images of Bashar under threat of prosecution.

These resolutions and circulars came days before the start of the presidential elections, scheduled for May 26. This coincided with a vote by People’s Assembly members to invite parliaments from several countries that support the Syrian regime — including Iran, Russia, China, Venezuela, Algeria, and Oman — to monitor the electoral process.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.