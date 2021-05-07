Child Killed by Father in Refugee Camp, North of Idleb

Starvation and hepatitis caused due to neglect have led to the death of a seven-year-old child near Idleb, writes Thiqa.

In northern Syria’s Idleb province, a child has died due to her father’s neglect, amid harsh conditions for displaced people.

Activists said that the child, Nahla al-Othman (aged less than seven) died on Wednesday due to starvation and hepatitis. Her father had locked her in a metal cage and chained her legs to curb her energetic movement in the Farajallah camp, which is situated on the outskirts of the town Kalli, north of Idleb city.

The father’s reasons and motives were unknown. He had divorced the child’s mother previously, but the child lived in the tent with him after he married another woman. She was their only child.

The camp suffers from poor living conditions, substandard amenities and services, and overcrowding of displaced people. The camp’s dilapidated tents do not protect the residents from the winter cold, the rain, or the summer heat. The displaced blame the humanitarian organizations, accusing them of negligence.

A similar case occurred in late February, when a man in the nearby al-Khansaa camp shot and killed his daughter, who suffers from a neurological disease, in the middle of the camp.

Afrin

In Afrin, north of Aleppo, two children under the age of ten were killed by a hunting weapon, following a quarrel in the Afrin countryside.

The reporter added that both children were killed while playing with a hunting weapon in their house in the Maydanki area of rural Afrin. Local sources indicated that the fight started after a disagreement regarding the electronic game, “PUBG.”

The sources stated that one child found stabbed was Shiro Sido Abdul Aziz, 9, from Kobalak, near Sharan, in the Afrin countryside. The second child was not named.

People’s minds are controlled by dangerous electronic games, including “PUBG,” which cause addiction and pose a serious threat — especially to children and teenagers.

Save the Children

The organization Save the Children has warned that Syrian youth suicide rates had increased in northwestern Syria over the last three months of 2020.

Suicide attempts had increased by 86 percent compared within the first three months of 2020, the organization added in a report on Thursday.

In the last three months of last year, the region recorded 246 suicides and 1,748 attempted suicides.

Children accounted for one in five suicide attempts and deaths recorded in the last three months of 2020, and 42 percent of those who attempted suicide were below the age of 15, the organization said.

Adolescents and young people between the ages of 16 and 20 represented about 18 percent of the recorded cases.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.