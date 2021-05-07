Supreme Constitutional Court Receives Six Complaints from Candidates Running for President

Six rejected applicants for the presidency have filed complaints to the constitutional courts.

The Chief of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Mohammad Jihad al-Laham, announced on Thursday that the court received six applications of complaint by the candidates whose applications to run for president were rejected by the court, the Syrian official news agency reported.

“The court has received six applications of complaints… The court’s general panel will meet and give its decision in those applications and the specified legal durations,” Laham told SANA in a statement.

On May 3, the Court decided in its initial declaration to accept the candidacy applications of Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai to run for president.

One of the grievances came from Ms. Barwin Ibrahim, Secretary General of a registered opposition party.

Ibrahim objected to the acceptance of Mahmoud Mar’ai’s candidacy.

Ibrahim said in her application that Mar’ai does not meet the constitutional requirements as he has not lived continuously in Syria for the past ten years.

Mar’ai left Syria for a whole year between 2013-2014 when he returned home and settled his differences with the government.

