President Bashar Al-Assad Receives a Message from Iraqi Prime Minister on Bilateral Relations

The Iraqi premier has offered Assad advice on issues of mutual concerns including terrorism, writes SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday received a message from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, conveyed by Faleh al-Fayyad, the head of the popular mobilization forces, regarding bilateral relations, issues of mutual concern, and developments on the political and security levels — in particular, the anti-terrorism process, the existing cooperation between the two countries to confront it, and eliminating the remaining terrorist outposts in the border region.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged viewpoints on the situation in the region, the challenges it faces, and the importance of continuing Syrian-Iraqi coordination in various fields, which constitutes a factor of strength for the two brotherly countries in facing these challenges.

