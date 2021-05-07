ISIS Kills Four Pro-Assad Militants in Badia Desert

ISIS has killed four pro-regime soldiers in an attack near Homs, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

At least four Liwa al-Quds militants were killed by Islamic State (ISIS) militants in the Badia desert, in a new escalation against the Palestinian militia in central Homs province, sources said Wednesday.

The attack took place late on Tuesday in the al-Omour mountains near al-Sukhna town in the eastern countryside of Homs city.

The Russian jets retaliated by conducting 30 airstrikes on ISIS pockets in the vast Badia desert.

Opposition factions and hardline groups have killed more than 220,000 pro-regime forces since the armed conflict erupted nine years ago, according to local monitoring groups.

Russia has gripped its power on most regime-held areas since 2015, taking presence in the Badia desert where ISIS militants are still controlling pockets through Homs province and eastwards to the Iraqi border, and continue to carry out deadly attacks against regime forces and allied Iranian militias.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.