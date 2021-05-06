Mekdad, Zarif Discuss Means of Enhancing Relations Between Syria and Iran

Foreign ministers from Syria and Iran have discussed means of enhancing relations, reports SANA.

Foreign and expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad, discussed Wednesday the latest developments in both countries, the region and the world with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Mekdad, during a telephone call with Zarif, affirmed the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries, adding that the two peoples are satisfied with the high level of bilateral relations in different fields.

Mekdad briefed Zarif on the preparations made by the Syrian government to hold the presidential elections as scheduled, noting the importance of the entitlement for the Syrian.

Regarding the economic domain, Mekdad reiterated Syria’s condemnation of the unilateral economic measures imposed by US and some Western states on Syria and Iran, calling for removing them immediately because they are immoral and harm the citizens, hailing in this context Iran’s support for Syria in the face of the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on the Syrian people.

Mekdad condemned the role of some countries, especially the United States of America, in targeting the livelihood of the Syrians and plundering their oil, wheat and various resources to undermine their stance on the sovereignty and unity of their country, reiterating Syria’s rejection of such economic terrorism.

In turn, Zarif renewed his country’s stance in support of Syria in combating terrorism and countering the impacts of terrorist acts against the Syrian and Iranian peoples and other peoples that reject hegemony policy.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.