Syria Says Israeli Has Attacked Lattakia, Air Defenses Downs a Number of Missiles

Syria has downed Israeli missiles fired at Lattakia, leading to one death and two injuries.

The Syrian army said its air defenses downed several Israeli missiles during pre-dawn raids on the Mediterranean port city of Latakia, a rare attack on the ancestral home region of the Syrian leader and close to a Russian air base.

A military source, in a statement to SANA, said that “at about 02:18 a.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of south west of Lattakia targeting some positions in the coastal region as the Syrian air defenses confronted the aggressors missiles and downed some of them.

The source added that “a civilian was martyred in the aggression, and six others, among them a child and his mother were injured, in addition to causing material damages as the Israeli aggression targeted a civilian plastics factory.”

Kurdish North Press reported that that Israel has agreed with both Russia and America regarding areas it targets in Syria, pointing out that Latakia “is a sensitive area, as a result of the intense Russian presence there.”

North Press quoted a “well-informed” source as saying that Israel “has coordinated with Russia regarding the airstrikes, though he did not rule out that Russians are those who conducted the attack.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is making efforts to return to the international nuclear agreement, but the source wonders, “What is the exact period of time that Washington gives to Israel to address the Iranian danger in Syria and the region?”

“In other words, when will Washington take the helm from Israel and attack against Iranian posts in Syria and other countries?” they added.

