Qaterji Distributes Financial and Food Aid in Aleppo in Preparation for the Elections

A People’s Assembly member has been handing out aid to families in Aleppo, reports Enab Baladi.

Member of the People’s Assembly member Husam Al-Qaterji began distributing financial and food aid to a number of families in the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo.

Qaterji is giving away food baskets which include rice, bulgur, sugar, soy oil, and canned food, with an estimated value of more than 65 thousand Syrian pounds each (about 22 dollars).

These aides targeted the eastern and southern neighborhoods of the city in particular.

In addition to the food basket, Qaterji people distributed sums ranging from 25,000 pounds (8.4 dollars) to certain families to 50,000 pounds (16.8 pounds) to families who lost their sons fighting for the Assad regime.

The Qaterji teams told families that this support comes at the directives of President Bashar al-Assad, and that aides will continue after the elections.

