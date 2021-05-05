A Fourth Emirati Aircraft Loaded With Coronavirus Vaccine to Arrive in Damascus Within a Month

The United Arab Emirates will send a fourth plane of coronavirus vaccines to Damascus, writes Al-Souria Net.

The UAE announced Tuesday that it had sent a fourth plane loaded with coronavirus vaccines to Damascus, as part of an aid program for the regime’s government.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) stated that a plane carrying large quantities of “COVID-19” vaccines arrived at Damascus International Airport. The shipment was sent by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent Society.

According to the agency, these vaccines are intended for front-line workers in the medical field in Syria, people with difficult humanitarian cases and chronic diseases, the elderly, and people displaced from their areas due to the repercussions of “Corona” and its health effects.

Syrian official media has not yet announced the arrival of the fourth Emirati plane. Previously, SANA had reported the arrival of three aircraft.

Last week, the UAE announced that it had sent a plane to Damascus carrying quantities of the Coronavirus vaccine, along with medicines and medical materials to counter the spread of Coronavirus. It added that it had earlier sent two similar planes on April 8 and 20.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.