Unidentified Persons Assassinate SDF Leader in Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor

A Syrian Democratic Forces leader has been shot dead in Deir-ez-Zor, according to North Press.

On Monday night, unidentified individuals shot dead a local leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a town in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

“Two Gunmen, who were riding a motorbike, shot dead an SDF leader in Sweidan town, east of Deir-ez-Zor,” a military source said.

The source added that the SDF cordoned off the town to pursue the wanted men, while residents were informed of a curfew on motorcycles in the town via loudspeakers in mosques.

So far, SDF has not revealed any information about the details of the assassination.

While no party claimed responsibility for the targeting, some have accused ISIS since it is active in the area.

The countryside of Deir-ez-Zor has been witnessing several assassination operations that targeted SDF fighters, Asayish members, and employees of the Autonomous Administration institutions in addition to tribes’ notables.

Yesterday, unidentified individuals shot dead two SDF members in the town of Sweidan, east of Deir-ez-Zor.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.