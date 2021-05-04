Syria, South Africa Discuss Several Issues of Common Interest

Syria and South Africa have discussed enhancing cooperation and the upcoming presidential elections, writes Al-Watan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad spoke Monday with his South African counterpart Dr. Naledi Pandor on ways of enhancing cooperation between Syria and South Africa.

Mekdad briefed Pandor on the challenges that face Syria, mainly, the ongoing war against terrorism, the illegal presence of US and Turkish forces in Syria, and the negative impacts of the coercive economic measures being imposed by the US and the EU on the people of Syria.

He also talked about preparations for the upcoming presidential elections to be held by the end of this month.

For her part, Pandor asserted that her country supports Syria’s independence and sovereignty, and it stands against the economic measures that are being imposed on Syria as they are being used as a political card to put pressure on developing countries.

She affirmed that the upcoming Syrian presidential elections will reflect the will and questions of the Syrian people.

