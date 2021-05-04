Assad Inspects Facilities in Industrial City in Homs

Assad has visited industrial facilities in Syria’s Haysaa, writes Al-Baath.

President Bashar Al-Assad visited several facilities and factories in the industrial city of Hasya, which plays a key role in supporting the national economy.

During the visit, the president met with workers, technicians, and factory owners, and held talks with them about the production process, its requirements, and ways to support this process. He stressed that increasing production is the most important goal for the progress of the economy and the investment of the available human and technical energies.

“The country that doesn’t have its own production cannot be an independent country,” the president said

Some of the facilities were established in difficult circumstances during the war in Syria and had a role in supporting the national economy and securing an important part of the Syrian market needs in various fields.

“Working in war conditions is honorable and acts as a defense of the Homeland,” he added.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.