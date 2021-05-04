At Least 58 People Killed in Daraa Last April

Dozens were murdered and assassinated in Daraa last month due to the province’s poor security situation, according to Zaman Al-Wasl.

The rate of assassinations and arrests in southern Daraa province has increased since April, amid security chaos following a reconciliation deal between the Syrian forces and opposition factions three years ago.

Ahrar Horan, a local monitoring group, said Saturday that at least 58 people, including a woman and five children, had been killed in Daraa last month.

The monthly report by Ahrar Horan recorded the killing of three people under torture in the regime detention centers, two of whom were arrested after the settlement, one of them was a former army defector, and a child was killed by an improvised explosive device. Another seven-year-old child succumbed to his injuries following airstrikes on civilian neighborhoods, and two children were killed in a landmine explosion.

Also, 20 Assad forces, including four lieutenant officers, originally from Daraa province, were killed.

Ahar Horna recorded five kidnapping cases, including a child. Last month, three of them were killed after their abduction, and the fate of two remains unknown.

