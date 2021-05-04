Ex-Opposition Figure: Syrian Elections Are a Regional and International Political Game

An opposition figure has criticized Syria’s presidential elections, describing them as a “political game,” reports North Press.

The former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces Moaz al-Khatib said on Sunday that the upcoming presidential elections are a regional and international political game to resurrect the regime and give it the legitimacy that it never had.

Khatib added in an interview with Thiqa news agency that he “cannot participate in such elections.”

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin condemned the calls made by some countries to not recognize the results of the presidential elections scheduled in Syria this year.

Khatib called on the Syrian people inside and outside of Syria to boycott the elections, and boycott all fake opposition parties that serve the regime and ignore the pain and suffering of all Syrian people.

“The people sacrificed their blood at the price of their freedom,” Khatib added.

He called for solidarity to overcome the tragic conditions that they are living in at home, in the diaspora, and in camps.

“The end of the regime is not far away, no matter how brutal it becomes, and there is no substitute for our people for their freedom and dignity, no matter how long the road is,” he added.

