Supreme Constitutional Court: Three Candidacy Applications To Run for President Accepted

The constitutional court has judged only three candidates as legitimate for the role of the presidency, writes SANA.

The Supreme Constitutional Court announced Monday that three candidacy applications to run for president have been accepted, while the rest have been rejected for not meeting the constitutional and legal conditions.

The Head of the Court Mohammad Jihad al-Lahham said in a press conference that the Court decided, in its initial declaration, to accept the candidacy applications of Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai to run for president and to reject the rest of the applications for not meeting the constitutional and legal conditions.

Lahham said that the court made its decision after it reviewed the Syrian Constitution, the Supreme Constitutional Court no. 7 for 2014, the popular Elections Law no. 5 for the year 2014, its amendments and executive instructions, and upon the invitation of the Speaker of the People’s Assembly on Apr. 18, 2021, where he determined the date of the presidential elections. The candidacy application started to be submitted on Apr. 19, 2021, and the submission ended at 3:00 p.m. on Apr. 28, 2021.

Lahham pointed out that those whose applications were rejected have the right to appeal to the court within three days starting from Tuesday morning on May 4.

“The decision is a preliminary declaration, but not final,” Lahham said, asserting that it doesn’t authorize those whose applications were accepted by the court to undertake the election campaign, calling for the necessity of not starting any electoral activity before the court issues its decision on the final declaration on the names of the candidates whose candidacy applications were accepted and to make a decision regarding the appeals.

