Sabbagh: Syria Keeps Improving Humanitarian Situation for its Citizens

Syria’s UN representative has emphasized that the country is improving the humanitarian situation, reports Al-Watan.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said that the government is going ahead in improving the humanitarian situation for citizens and supporting the efforts of delivering assistance to people in need.

Sabbagh reminded the UN Security Council in a session via video that his government has sent two messages to the UN Secretary-General and President of the Security Council around its detailed notices, “reiterating the rejection of the mechanism of delivering aid through borders as this mechanism violates Syria’s sovereignty.”

He added that the Turkish regime continues to use drinking water as a weapon against civilians in Hassakeh where it cut off the drinking water, for the 23rd time, coming from Alouk station to the city and its surrounding for sixteen days, causing more than one million Syrians to suffer from thirst.

Sabbagh reiterated Syria’s commitment to a political process with Syrian ownership and leadership facilitated by the UN represented by its special envoy, Geir Pedersen, in light of full respect for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

He stressed that the success of the work of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution requires respecting its rules of procedures that have been agreed upon, and rejecting any foreign interference in its work.

Sabbagh clarified that millions of Syrians, inside and outside the country, will go to the polls next month to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential elections.

He affirmed that those elections are a sovereign constitutional entitlement that is consistent with the state’s task to ensure that its institutions fulfill their constitutional duties. They will move forwards towards completing other duties, including liberating the land from the remaining terrorist organizations, putting an end to the illegitimate foreign military presence, restoring security and stability, and rehabilitating what has been destroyed by terrorism.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.