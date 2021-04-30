20,000 Coronavirus Vaccination Doses to Arrive in Syria’s Northeast

Thousands of Coronavirus vaccination doses will arrive in northeast Syria soon, writes North press.

On Thursday, the Health Board of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) revealed that the allocation of the coronavirus vaccination doses will arrive in the area in the coming days.

AANES Health Board co-chair Jiwan Mustafa said that about 20,000 coronavirus vaccination doses will arrive in AANES within the coming days.

He told North Press, “203,000 vaccination doses have recently arrived in Syria, of which 10 percent is allocated to AANES.”

The total toll of coronavirus infections in AANES has come up to 15,796, including 571 deaths and 1,606 recoveries.

It is unfair to allocate only 10 percent of the vaccines to AANES, as between 35 and 40 percent of the total population of Syria lives there, according to Mustafa.

He added, “The doses that entered Syria are of the British AstraZeneca type, and they are to vaccinate the health crews fighting coronavirus.”

He pointed out that AANES’ allocation will arrive in the coming days; however, the distribution process needs time.

On Thursday morning, AANES extended the partial lockdown for a week in its areas of control starting on Friday.

The decision of the co-presidency of the AANES’s Executive Council provided that public facilities, markets, schools and universities, institutes, kindergartens, and cafes will be closed, and restaurants will be limited to deliveries only.

Wedding venues, funeral tents, places of worship, and all types of gatherings will be closed during the lockdown period.

According to AP, Northeast Syria has been witnessing a sharp increase of coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks. Earlier this month, authorities imposed a complete lockdown for 10 days, followed by a weeklong partial lockdown that ends Thursday.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.