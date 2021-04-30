Supreme Constitutional Court Receives Box of Handwritten Support from People’s Assembly

51 candidates including 7 women have officially applied for presidency, writes The Syria Times.

The Supreme Constitutional Court on Thursday received the box of handwritten support from the People’s Assembly, which includes the support offered by the members of the assembly to 51 candidates, including 7 women.

Chief of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Mohammad Jihad al-Lahham, said in a statement to journalists that following the reception of the box, the court will examine all the applications and decide within a legal period of five days.

Lahham added that that the court will issue its decision of the first announcement within the legal period, which is five days, with the number of candidates whose nominations were accepted and the others who were rejected.

Since the door for accepting presidential candidacy applications closed on Wednesday, the total number of the submitted applications has reached 51 candidates including 7 women.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.