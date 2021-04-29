Syria Calls for Exerting Pressure on Turkey to Supply Water to Hassakeh

The Syrian government has called for an end to Turkey’s use of water cuts in Hassakeh and northeastern Syria, reports North Press.

On Monday, the President of the Syrian government People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, condemned “the continued crime of the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries” for cutting off the water in Hassakeh and its vicinity in northeastern Syria.

Sabbagh addressed 48 messages to the UN Secretary-General, heads of international parliamentary organizations, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. He condemned the crime being committed by Turkey and the Turkish-backed armed opposition groups through water cuts in Hassakeh and its countryside, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA.

Sabbagh called for exerting all forms of pressure on the “Turkish occupation regime to immediately stop that heinous crime and supply the drinking water to more than one million citizens in Hassakeh and its countryside.”

For two and a half years, Turkey and the Turkish-backed armed groups have stopped water flow from the Alouk station several times, the latest of which was in January.

Alouk water station is the main source of drinking water for the cities of Tel Tamr, Hassakeh, al-Shaddadi, al-Hol and their countryside, and the affiliated camps.

Beginning in 2021, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) began implementing the works of the Euphrates River water extraction project from the city of al-Suwar in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor to the city of Hassakeh and its southern countryside.

The situation is further exacerbated by the advent of Ramadan, a new severe wave of coronavirus, and high temperatures, which reached 35 degrees celsius in Hassakeh the past several days.

The US Department of State said that they are communicating with Turkey and the AANES to solve the issue of Alouk Station, in the countryside of Ras al-Ain, northeast Syria, and that it is necessary to allow water flow in order to secure the humanitarian needs in an appropriate way.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.