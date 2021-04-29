Syrian Refugees in Turkey Receive Vocational Training

Turkey will continue to offer vocational training to Syrian refugees, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

Syrian refugees under temporary protection in Turkey will have extended access to vocational training centers through social and economic cohesion projects, according to the National Education Ministry.

The country carries out projects on the social and economic integration of Syrian refugees under temporary protection through vocational training, a statement by the ministry said.

The latest situation in the projects and new steps to be taken for the integration of Syrian refugees were discussed at a meeting chaired by Mahmut Ozer, the deputy education minister responsible for vocational and technical education.

Improvements in the “Vocational Training Program for Employment and Social and Economic Adaptation Project through Vocational and Technical Education” projects, and steps to extending the access of Syrian refugees to vocational training centers that promote social and economic cohesion and employability, were also evaluated.

Explaining that they have focused on social and economic cohesion through vocational and technical education in the last three years, Ozer said they have also carried out international projects.

While Syrian students receive education once a week at vocational training centers, the other days they receive occupational skill training in the businesses, he noted.

The vocational training center also supports students with one-third of the minimum wage for four years of education, he added.

