Brawl Breaks Out Between Russian Military Police and Kurdish Security Forces in Syria

A brawl has broken out in Qamishli city, following clashes between Kurdish and regime forces, reports Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

A fistfight erupted between the internal security forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Asayish, and Russian military police in the northern province of Hassakeh on Wednesday.

Sources who spoke to The New Arab’s sister publication Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said that the brawl broke out in Tayy, in the southern part of Qamishli city, following a request by Russian military police for the Asayish to withdraw from the neighborhood.

It follows failed negotiations between the Asayish and the Syrian regime-backed National Defence Forces (NDF) militias after clashes erupted between the two sides.

Sources revealed that talks are continuing with the regime side represented by Major General Shawqi al-Ali and Nuri Mahmoud speaking on behalf of the SDF.

The SDF is a predominantly Kurdish-led group, which controls much of northeastern Syria. With the help of a US-led international coalition, the group was instrumental in dismantling the Islamic State (ISIS) group’s caliphate in Syria.

The neighborhood of Tayy has been the scene of recent deadly clashes between the Asayish and the NDF, prompting Russian forces to step in to restore calm.

Russia views Qamishli airport, which it uses as a military base, as being strategically important to its interests in northern Syria and is keen on restoring calm in Tayy, which lies close to the airbase.

Russia has fought in support of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime since 2015 and helped to turn the tide of the war in his favor.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.