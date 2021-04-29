Door Closed for Applications: 51 Hopefuls Are On the List, Assad and Abdallah Are the Front Runners

A total of 51 candidates are on the list for the presidency as the door closes for applications, writes Athar Press.

A source in the People’s Assembly has told Russia Today that Abdallah Salloum Abdallah has obtained 35 votes from parliament and will run alongside current president Bashar al-Assad in May.

The Baath Party members (167) and the National Progressive Front representatives (13) have all supported Assad, the source added. Some independent members also supported Assad.

The third candidate has not been determined yet. However, according to the source, it is possible that the third hopeful maybe Ms. Faten Nahar, a lawyer who was the first woman to apply for candidacy.

With the end of applications scheduled on Wednesday, the total number of submitted applications has reached 51 candidates, including seven women.

According to SANA, the People’s Assembly has approved to invite some Arab and friendly parliaments to attend the process of electing the president of Syria.

The parliaments that will be invited are from Algeria, Oman, Mauritania, Russia, Iran, Armenia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Belorussia, South Africa, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Bolivia.

