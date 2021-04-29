Applicant Uses a Photo of an Opposition Leader To Promote His Candidacy

A candidate for the presidency has used an opposition leader’s photo for his platform, according to The Syrian Observer.

Social media and news websites have published a story about the participation of the president of the Democratic Reform Party, Mohammad Sawan, in the presidential elections.

The story which went viral on pro-government websites and social media accounts said that Mohammad Mowaffaq Sawan has applied to be a candidate for the presidential elections.

The Democratic Reform Party and the Sawan family have both denied the story.

The president of the party is Mohammad Mahmoud Sawan. He is 81 and a respected figure in his community in the Damascus countryside.

The applicant however has a different middle name and is 46.

The regime is used to such cheap tactics. In the early 2000s, the regime asked a young man who has the same name as a popular member of parliament then, Mamoun Homsi, who was later imprisoned for three years.

The real president of the Democratic Reform Party issued a statement, in which he decried impersonating his name and position to help another hopeful run the elections.

