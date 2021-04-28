A New Batch of “Ahmed Al-Audeh” Fighters Are Heading to the Syrian Desert

ISIS has received new fighters formally loyal to the opposition leader Ahmed Al-Audeh, writes Al-Souria Net.

A new batch of fighters from the former opposition leader “Ahmed Al-Audeh” left the Daraa governorate to the Syrian Badia to fight the Islamic State (ISIS), with support and guidance from Russia.

Media sources from Daraa told Al-Souria Net that the group includes 100 fighters, and they left in the past hours, accompanied by Russian police, to the fronts of the cities of Sokhna and Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs.

The sources added that this is the second batch that had been preceded by about 350 fighters.

With Russian support, Assad’s forces are fighting battles against the “Islamic State” organization, which is still active in geographical areas in the Syrian Badia region, extending from the eastern Hama countryside to the outskirts of Deir-ez-Zor.

Al-Audeh is one of the most prominent former leaders of the Free Syrian Army in southern Syria, who has entered into the “settlement” agreement in 2018, which allowed him to stay in his city of Busra al-Sham.

Busra al-Sham, located in the eastern countryside of Daraa, is the most prominent stronghold in which Al-Audeh is active with the military forces that remained under his authority, known as the “Eighth Brigade”, a formation that has received support from Russia over the past two years, as it is within the owners of the Fifth Corps.