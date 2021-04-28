The Netherlands Asks Syrian Refugees To Help Arrest War Criminals

The Netherlands has sought citizens’ help arresting Syrian war criminals, writes Etihad Press.

The Dutch War Crimes Unit released a video calling on Syrian refugees to help Dutch police search for people believed to have participated in committing war crimes in Khan Shaykhon, Idleb.

The video indicated that during 2014 the wanted men attacked the Al-Boussiah military checkpoint and killed its members. The Dutch police believed that some of the participants in these crimes might be present on Dutch soil and have provided an email for anyone who possesses information.

In a similar context, a Dutch court in The Hague sentenced earlier a former commander of the Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sham Islamist group to six years in prison in the Netherlands for war crimes and membership in a terrorist organization.

The court said there was evidence that the 31-year-old man, identified by Dutch media as Ahmad Al Y, was part of the Syrian group Ahrar al-Sham from March 1, 2015 until November 10, 2015, and involved in terrorism.

Dutch media reported that the convicted man entered the Netherlands on November 11, 2015 via the German border and applied for asylum there, where a witness who stayed with the man in an asylum camp in Germany complained to the German police at the beginning of 2016 that the aforementioned man was affiliated with an armed militia in Syria.