The summer may see new meetings for the Astana peace process, writes Al-Watan.

A new round of Astana talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan may be held this summer, if the coronavirus situation permits.

The announcement came in a press conference from Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The press service’s spokesman at the Ministry told RIA Novosty that there will certainly be no meeting in May. It is expected to be held in the summer but everything will depend on the health and epidemiological situation in the country.