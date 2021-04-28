Assad Pays Condolences To Iraqi President Over Victims of Hospital Fire

Bashar al-Assad has paid his condolences for the tragic and deadly fire in a Baghdadi hospital, reports Al-Thawra.

President Bashar al-Assad sent a cable of condolences to Iraqi President Barham Salih Tuesday, expressing his heartfelt condolences for the victims of a fire that broke out in Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad which claimed the lives of dozens of citizens.

In the cable, President al-Assad expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Iraqi President and to the Iraqi people, praying that God to rest the victims’ souls in peace and grant their families patience and preserve Iraq and its people from any harm.

Last Saturday, fire erupted in Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, claiming the lives of 97 persons and injuring 120 others.