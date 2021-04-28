Autonomous Administration Meets Canadian Executive Coordinator for Syria

A Canadian diplomat has discussed a range of issues with members of the autonomous administration in northeastern Syria, writes North Press.

On Tuesday, the co-presidency of the Department of Foreign Relations in the Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria (AANES) met virtually with the Canadian Executive Coordinator for Syria Gregory Galligan.

Dr. Abdulkarim Omar and Dania Ramadan, co-chairs of the Department of Foreign Relations and Fanar al-Ka’it, Deputy President of the Department, attended the meeting.

They discussed the general situation in Syria and in the regions of the AANES, the participation of the AANES in the political process and ways of the political solution in Syria.

Both parties also discussed the importance of intensifying efforts of the international community in all political, economic, security, and humanitarian aspects in the region.