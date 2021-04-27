Fierce Clashes Between the Government Forces and the Opposition National Army in Aleppo

Regime and opposition forces have engaged in clashes near Aleppo, reports Baladi News.

Fierce clashes broke out Monday morning, between fighters from the regime’s army and others from the opposition national army in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

A Baladi News correspondent reported that violent clashes with heavy weapons lasted for an hour. No party made any progress and no casualties were reported.

The clashes were accompanied by Russian jets that were soaring in the skies but did not execute any strikes.

