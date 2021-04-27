Russian Delegation in Kanaker

A delegation from Russia has met with notables of Kanaker, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

A Russian delegation visited the town of Kanaker in the western Damascus countryside on the weekend and met with the notables of the town.

A Sowt Al-Asima correspondent said that the meeting took place in the city town hall in presence of officers from the Military Security Branch in the area.

The city mayor, together with the head of the Baath Party organization in Kanaker, attended the meeting.

The Russian delegation discussed the security developments in the areas and listened to the city people’s requests, including stopping the arrest of young men who travel to Damascus to work.

Citizens also demanded to improve services in the areas.

The Russian delegation promised to distribute relief material in a few days.

Earlier, a Russian delegation had visited Bayt Tima town and met with notables there.

A few days later, 700 relief baskets found their way to families in the town.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.