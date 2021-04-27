Asayish Ends the National Defense Presence in Tayy Neighborhood, Qamishli

Asayish forces have gained control in the Tayy neighborhood of Qamishli, ending the regime’s presence, writes Al-Souria Net.

The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) said that they were in control of the Tayy neighborhood in Qamishli, after combing it completely and expelling the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) from it.

ANHA news agency reported that the Asayish announced that a permanent ceasefire agreement had been reached, with the guarantee of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Russian Military Police.

The agency published photos of the Asayish troops in the area. The regime has yet to make a comment on the developments.

ANHA agency’s camera monitored the time when people entered the neighborhood with the help of the Asayish, in order to ensure their safety and secure their return.

This has come after a fragile truce had been reached under Russian mediation, which did not last long.

The Asayish statement stated that the truce, which was guaranteed by the SDF and mediated by Russian forces, is linked to “the absence of any violations by the NDF militia towards our forces.”

Russian military police and the Asayish will conduct patrols within the neighborhood, according to the source.

A well-informed source told Al-Souria.net that some Assad troops would stay in the security square in the neighborhood. However, the source added that the NDF militias will not stay there.

The Tayy neighborhood is a contact point with the Qamishli airport which has become a Russian base.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.