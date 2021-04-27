Foreign Minister Mekdad Presents Condolences To Iraqi Counterpart for Hospital Fire Victims

Syria’s foreign minister has sent his condolences regarding a fire in an Iraqi hospital, reports Al-Watan.

The Foreign Minister, Faysal Mekdad, expressed his deep feelings of sadness and condolences over the victims of the painful fire accident that broke out in the Iraqi Ibn al-Khatib Hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with the new coronavirus.

In a letter to Fouad Hussein, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mekdad affirmed the Syrian government and people’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Republic of Iraq for the victims of the painful accident resulting from the fire.

Syria affirmed its solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in that dilemma, expressing confidence that Iraq will be able to overcome this incident which claimed the lives of innocents.

Mekdad wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

