Assad, Putin Discuss Economic Cooperation and Means of Confronting Coronavirus Pandemic

Syria and Russia have discussed means of confronting coronavirus through cooperation, writes The Syria Times.

President Bashar al-Assad discussed on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin a number of issues of mutual concern.

The two presidents discussed in a telephone call bilateral relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation, particularly at the economic and commercial levels, in addition to joint cooperation to face the coronavirus pandemic, and Russia’s determination to supply additional vaccines to help the Syrian people deal with the pandemic.

Assad thanked Russia for the humanitarian assistance provided to help the Syrian people overcome the impacts of unjust blockades imposed on the country.

Talks during the telephone call also tackled a number of political issues, particularly the work of the committee discussing the constitution and Western pressures that are being practiced on it in order to divert it from its track.

Assad also expressed Syria’s support for Russia in the face of escalation attempts by Western countries, especially in regards to the situation in Ukraine, which targets the role of Russia and its policies based on the necessity of respecting international law in order to achieve stability in the world.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.