Syrian Embassies Complete Electoral Lists to Register Syrians Wishing To Participate In Presidential Elections

Embassies of Syria across the world have finished their lists of candidates for the elections, writes SANA.

The Syrian embassies in several countries of the world ended the process of electoral lists for Syrians who wish to participate in the presidential elections scheduled on May 20.

The Syrian embassies abroad and in Beirut witnessed a large turnout for Syrians who wish to give their votes in the elections.

The Syrian embassies in several states have opened doors for Syrians wishing to participate in the upcoming presidential elections in accordance with the 2014 General Elections’ Law and its amendments.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.