Daraa Rejects the Presidential Elections and Those Who Promote Them

High profile Daraa residents have decried and rejected the upcoming elections, according to Enab Baladi.

Activists and public figures in various areas of the Daraa Governorate have released statements rejecting the presidential elections and the opening of polling stations inside the governorate.

The first statement was made by the activists of the city of al-Harak, east of Daraa.

It refused to open polling stations inside the city and said that the city will not tolerate those who promote the election, threatening that these might be targeted by the revolutionaries.

Using force to prevent the opening of polling stations is an option available to the city’s activists, according to the journalist Habib Kasabrah, who told Enab Baladi that the regime “will not be able to stand in the way of the popular will that rejects these elections.”

Kasabrah, of the city of al-Harak, added that there is “coordination among all the revolutionaries of Daraa,” in not allowing the “election game” to take place.

“We will not allow our martyrs to be a path for polishing the image of the regime,” he said.

On Saturday, April 24, a statement was issued by activists in the city of Jasim, in the northern countryside of Daraa, calling for a boycott of the presidential elections in all its details and candidates, with a similar threat to those who promote the elections.

Similar statements were issued in the towns of al-Jaidur, north of Daraa, Nahatah, Saida, Naseeb, and al-Taybeh, east of Daraa, and Tseel, in the western countryside of Daraa.

Assad chooses his rivals

A member of the Central Committee in Daraa city, Sheikh Faisal Aba Zaid, described in a video clip he published on his Facebook page on Saturday, that the presidential elections are “a poorly made farce, with poor acting, and poor direction.”

Abu Ali Mahamid, one of the notables of Daraa, told Enab Baladi that the statement rejecting the elections in Daraa al-Balad will not be merely ink on paper but on the ground as well.

“We will not allow a single ballot box to enter, and we will not accept the outcome of these farcical elections, far from UN Resolution 2254,” he stated.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.