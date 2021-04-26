Hadi Al-Bahra Comments on the “Presidential Elections” in Syria

A lead opposition figure has warned that the elections will worsen the tragedy occurring in Syria, writes Baladi News.

The head of the Syrian opposition delegation to the Constitutional Committee, Dr. Hadi al-Bahra, said that the presidential elections to be held in May violates the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, adding that they are “neither legitimate nor worthless.”

Bahra told Baladi News, “any elections that take place before the full and strict implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 are illegitimate and worthless, and they will deepen and prolong the human tragedy facing Syrians.”

He added that such elections “will lead to more sanctions.”

“It is a confirmation from the regime that there is no intention or will to engage positively in the political process.”

Bahra compared the current elections to those of 2012 when the regime compiled a constitution that fit its interests. He added that they are also similar to the 2014 elections and the elections for the so-called People’s Assembly last year, proving the existence of any intentions to engage in the political process.

“All these measures,” Bahra explained, “will lead to more suffering, a prolongation of the human tragedy, and more instability, which will expose what remains of our homeland to more destruction and dispersion.”

Bahra stressed that the Syrian elections “have no legitimacy,” and prove that the regime does not care about the suffering of Syrian people, or about restoring the unity of the homeland and the sovereignty of the people over the entire territory of their state, nor to eradicate corruption or implement UN Security Council resolutions.

Bahra added, “the battle now is a political one, in which our efforts are focused on the auxiliary tracks, which are the diplomatic track, the economic track (sanctions), and the legal path (justice and accountability). The constitutional committee is the main arena in it currently.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.