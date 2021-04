Syria Gets Donation of 150,000 Coronavirus Shots From China

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Syria, reports Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The Syrian government received the first batch of Chinese coronavirus vaccines on Saturday, a gift of 150,000 jabs to Damascus, Syrian and Chinese officials said.

The Chinese vaccines arrived in Damascus airport where they were received by Syria’s Health Minister Hassan Ghabbash and China’s ambassador to Damascus.

The Chinese batch comes a few days after more than 200,000 jabs were delivered to Syria through the United Nations-led platform which provides vaccines to the needy.

The new jabs are likely to speed up the inoculation campaign in the war-torn country where a battered health sector has been overwhelmed by the pandemic, and where infections have been on the rise.

Syria was the last country in the Middle East and North Africa to receive the UN-supported jabs, the first batch arriving this week.

UN officials say the quantities are limited and have appealed for more funding and vaccines to help stem the spread of the virus in the country reeling from years of conflict and growing economic hardships.

The UN-provided AstraZeneca vaccines arrived on Wednesday and Thursday. They were part of the UN-led campaign aiming to vaccinate 20 percent of the country’s population before the end of the year. Frontline workers, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases were priorities.

The Syrian government has registered nearly 22,000 infection cases, including over 1,500 deaths in areas under its control.

