What Happened Over the Weekend

Three new electoral candidates, a swarm of locusts over Damascus, and US suspects Russia of attacks on its troops. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

The People’s Assembly was notified on Sunday by the Supreme Constitutional Court that three new applications were submitted by citizens Inas Marwan al-Qawadri, Adnan al-Dahhan, and Mohammad al-Salah to run for the Syrian presidential elections, The Syria Time reported. So far, 21 Syrian citizens have applied to run for president, including three women.

On Saturday, Armenian denominations in Aleppo held masses and prayers in churches to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the genocide committed against the Armenians at the hands of the Ottomans, SANA reported. A blood drive was organized at the Virgin Mary Church in Aleppo during which heads of Armenian Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant denominations, and the Armenian consul, participated in the drive and laid wreaths at the monument dedicated to the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide amid a crowd of people.

The Assistant Director of the Prevention Department in the Ministry, Eng. Hazim al-Zailaa, said in a statement that small groups of locusts landed over Damascus city just for rest, asserting that their impact will be limited, Al-Thawra reported. He noted that combating locusts in the city will be impossible as the pesticides used by municipalities usually are useless. Zailaa noted that the locusts have reached Quneitra, Suweida, and Daraa with control teams dealing with the issue.

Elders and dignitaries of Syrian tribes and clans strongly condemned the aggressive, brutal, and random bombing by the US-backed-Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia against people of the Tayy neighborhood in Qamishli city. They denounced the razing of houses to the ground, the sniping of innocent ones, and the displacing of people from their houses to implement the US occupation’s agendas, according to SANA. In statements issued on Saturday, elders and dignitaries called on the clans to activate popular resistance to expel foreign occupation from the Syrian land, affirming that clans should adhere to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, in addition to rejecting all domination forms and division schemes.

The US is investigating what appears to be directed-energy attacks on US troops, with the Pentagon suspecting that Russia is behind them, Politico reported. Four national-security officials involved in the investigation told Politico that the Department of Defense has been investigating the incidents of suspected attacks since last year. Two sources told Politico that this included incidents in Syria, where troops developed flu-like symptoms last fall. Politico also reported that the Defense Department has briefed lawmakers on intelligence about the suspected attacks.