Russian Mediation Stops Clashes Between the Kurdish Asayish Forces and the Regime’s NDF

Qamishli has seen a return of cautious calm after successful Russian efforts to broker a truce between clashing groups, writes Baladi News.

Cautious calm prevails in the city of Qamishli in Hassakeh, after two days of clashes and tension between the Kurdish internal security forces “Asayish” and the pro-government National Defense militia, after the Russian forces entered into mediation between the perpetrators.

Clashes erupted between the “Asayish” and the National Defense militia inside the city of Qamishli, after the killing of an Asayish member.

Kurdish media sources reported that the Russian forces intervened in mediation with the “Autonomous Administration” on behalf of the “National Defense,” as a ceasefire was reached between the two sides, which took place from 2:30 pm and a state of complete calm prevailed as a result.

The clashes stopped due to the ceasefire, which is scheduled to last until noon hours from Thursday.

The Kurdish North Press reported that the Asayish on Wednesday took control of a National Defense headquarters known as the Lilo Detachment, as well as security sites in al-Tai neighborhood, south of the city of Qamishli.

Representatives of the Asayish and the Syrian government reached an understanding that would lead to a ceasefire under the auspices of the Russian forces operating in the region.

The two sides reached an understanding leading to end the clashes in the city, and the Asayish to retain the sites that they had taken over during the past 48 hours, according to what a local source told North Press.

However, hours after the calm, clashes resumed in the neighborhood after the NDF gunmen targeted a position of the Asayish forces.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.