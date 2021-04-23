Keeping Assad in Power Is Our “Joint Interest” With Iran: Israel

Israeli media has expressed an interest in keeping Bashar al-Assad in power, writes North Press.

Keeping Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in power is a “common interest” that Israel has with Iran, according to Israeli media.

Israel is following the presidential elections in Syria, which will take place next month.

It indicated that there is no campaign by the media nor in the streets until now, and it is also not clear whether the poll will focus on the issue of “yes or not to Bashar al-Assad,” or if one or two additional candidates will appear, giving the elections an alleged democratic character.

According to Israeli estimates, the results of the Syrian elections were determined by hidden consultations with Russia and Iran, which are currently engaged in preliminary negotiations with the United States regarding the return to the nuclear deal.

President Joe Biden is not interested in Syria, and according to US intelligence agencies, if positive results are achieved in negotiations with Iran, then Syria and Hezbollah will calm down in Lebanon, according to Israel.

Against this background, a common denominator emerged between the United States, Israel, Iran and Russia, which is: “Everyone is interested in the continuation of the Syrian regime without surprises.”

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that with regard to Israel, “Assad is the least bad, and if it wants to continue attacking Iranian military bases in Syria, it is better to keep the president it knows, and not to explode a bloody revolution that would lead to stronger interventions by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.”

The newspaper added that Turkey is disturbed, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can issue a “deep invasion” at any moment.

Bashar al-Assad generally feels “comfortable,” according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

In assessment of the situation, al-Assad shows his own move: “When he does not get what he wants from the Iranians, he hastens to go to the Russians, and when he does not get what he wants from the Russians, he calls the Iranian contact man associated with Khamenei in Tehran,” the newspaper noted.

