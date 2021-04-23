Damascus: Israel’s Strikes Against Syria “Blatant Violation of Agreement on Disengagement”

Syria has condemned Israel’s attack on multiple defence batteries near Damascus, writes The Syrian Observer.

Damascus has described Thursday’s Israeli attacks as a “blatant violation of the Agreement on disengagement,” calling on the UN Security council to condemn it and the “hostile repeated acts against sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

“Israeli occupation forces, at 1:38 a.m. on Thursday April 22nd, 2021, launched a new missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on the lands of Syria which targeted some regions in the surroundings of Damascus in a blatant violation of the Agreement on Disengagement of 1974,” the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement.

Multiple defence batteries in Syria were struck by Israeli forces, the military said, after a missile targeted a village near a secretive nuclear site in southern Israel.

“A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel’s southern Negev,” the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

“In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria.”

It is one of the rare cases in which Israel has admitted striking Syria.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry statement called on the UN Security Council “to condemn the cowardly Israeli attack and the hostile repeated acts against sovereignty of Syria perpetrated by the three occupiers: Israel, US and Turkey in a systematized manner.”

The statement added, “As a founding member at the UN, Syria still demands UN General Secretariat and Security Council to assume their responsibilities in the framework UN Charter, most importantly, maintaining international peace and Security and obliging Israel to respect the resolution relevant to the Agreement on Disinterment of 1974 and bring all sides that support terrorism and launch aggressions on the Syrian sovereignty into justice in line with resolutions 242, 338, 350 and 497.”

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Israeli missiles hit the air defence base of the Syrian government in the town of Dmeir, roughly 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Damascus.

The strikes destroyed air defence batteries, the Observatory said, with some casualties.

The Dmeir area is believed to be home to weapons depots belonging to militias loyal to Iran, it added.

According to al-Araby al-Jadeed, there were no immediate reports of any Israeli wounded or physical damage, but sirens sounded near Abu Qrenat village, in the vicinity of the Dimona nuclear site.

Israel has never disclosed its atomic arsenal, but foreign experts say the Jewish state has between 100 to 300 nuclear warheads.

The latest missile launch comes as tensions run high between Israel and Iran with Tehran promising “revenge” after the sabotage of its Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

Iran said it believes Israel was behind the incident, when a small explosion hit the plant’s electricity distribution earlier this month.

Israel did not claim responsibility for the incident, but unsourced media reports in the country attributed it to the Israeli security services carrying out a “cyber operation.”

The New York Times, quoting unnamed US and Israeli intelligence officials, also said there had been “an Israeli role” in the attack.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.