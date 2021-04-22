Unknown Explosion in a Warehouse of the Syrian Government Forces in Qalamoun

Israel may be the culprit for an explosion that took place in a warehouse of the Syrian army’s Third Division, reports Sowt Al-Asima.

An explosion was heard in the vicinity of the city of Rhaybeh in eastern Qalamoun, at dawn on Wednesday from one of the warehouses of the Syrian army’s Third Division which is affiliated with the Iranian militia. The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Media outlets said that the explosion took place in the warehouses of the 20th Brigade of the Third Division, without giving additional information.

In addition, ambulances and firefighting vehicles were seen heading to the brigade, coming from Mou’adamiyat al-Qalamoun, where a call was made to the owners of water tanks in the areas, to help put out the fire.

Israel is carrying out raids and airstrikes on several military areas and warehouses that are under the control of government forces and Iranian militias, without always declaring its responsibility for this.

On April 11, the Aurora Intel network, which specializes in analyzing aerial photos for military purposes, published a satellite image of the points that Israel had targeted in its recent raids on Iranian sites in the countryside of Damascus.

The network said that the Israeli aircraft targeted an air defense battalion and a weapons depot of the Iranian militia in the vicinity of Damascus, without mentioning the exact target area.

