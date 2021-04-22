Russia Puts Pressure on the People of Daraa To Support the “Elections”

Residents of a town near Daraa have refused to march in support of the upcoming elections, writes Baladi News.

Notables in the city of Busra al-Sham, east of Daraa, have rejected a Russian request for the people to march in support of the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the Ahrar Horan group, the Russian delegation met with a number of notables in the city of Busra al-Sham and listened to their demands to increase fuel and flour allocations.

Ahrar Horan added that the Russians asked the dignitaries to show support to the upcoming presidential elections by going out in rallies, even in small numbers. This was met with immediate rejection.

The regime insists on holding elections, and they will certainly be cosmetic, ending with the victory of Bashar al-Assad in Syria since 2000, following the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.