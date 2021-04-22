COVID-19 Is At the Height of Its Third Offensive in Aleppo

Aleppo is suffering from a new wave of Coronavirus, as the university hospital struggles to take care of patients, writes Al-Watan.

The chest diseases specialist at Aleppo University Hospital, Dr. Haitham Qurabi, confirmed that the public and private intensive care rooms “are completely full with patients [infected with coronavirus] who are experiencing very difficult breathing.”

He said on his Facebook account that the coronavirus does not necessarily show symptoms of fever or sore throat, but most cases appear in the form of extreme fatigue with loss of appetite for food and symptoms of diarrhea or vomiting that last for a few days, after which the virus enters the lungs without having to show nasal symptoms.”

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 154 new coronavirus cases were recorded, adding that 130 cases recovered while 12 others passed away.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Syria has reached up to 21,433 till now, of which 15,088 have recovered, while 1,468 others have passed away.

