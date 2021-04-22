Infighting Between Opposition Groups in Northern Syria

Turkish-backed groups have imposed a renewed curfew in northern Syria, writes North Press.

For the second consecutive day, the Turkish forces have imposed a curfew in the city of Sere Kaniye (Ras al-Ain), which is under their control, against the backdrop of bloody fighting between Turkish-backed armed opposition groups.

The city of Sere Kaniye, on the Syrian-Turkish border, in northeastern Syria, witnessed intensive clashes between Sultan Murad, Ahrar al-Sharqiya, and Hamza Division groups on April 18.

A street war erupted within the city in which machine guns and mortars were used, with several shells falling inside the Turkish territory

The clashes caused four civilian casualties, which led many to flee towards the countryside after a state of fear and panic prevailed among them against the background of the clashes that lasted for more than three hours, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In light of the poor living conditions of the population and the absence of job opportunities, well-informed local sources told North Press that residents were prevented from leaving their homes and working due to the Turkish army’s imposition of a total ban on the city.

The source indicated that there is a heavy deployment of gunmen in the neighborhoods of the city, amid an almost complete absence of civilian movement due to fear of renewed clashes.

In addition, there were reports that the Turkish army had arrested dozens of the warring groups without their previous intervention to end the clashes.

This clash came days after another fighting took place between the opposition groups controlling the city because of their dispute over a meal.

Sere Kaniye has been under the control of the Turkish forces and their affiliated armed groups since the Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria in October 2019.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.