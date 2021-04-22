Russians Intervene to End Deadly Clash Between Kurdish Asayish and Syrian National Defense Forces

Russian military police have successfully ended deadly clashes and returned to Qamishli, according to Basnews.

Heavy clashes erupted on Tuesday between the Kurdish security forces, known as Asayish, and the Syrian militias of National Defence Forces in Qamishli, north of the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said one member of Asayish was killed with several others injured. On the side of the National Defense Forces, as the monitoring group said, five people were killed and six others were injured.

The Russian military police in the region have intervened to end the deadly clashes and resolve the disputes peacefully, sources said.

Locals told reporters that they heard huge explosions which meant heavy weapons were used in the fight. The SOHR said that the Syrian regime had sent weapons to support the National Defense Forces which used RPGs and grenades alongside other weapons.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.