Syria, Russia Call On International Community To Condemn US Sanctions on Syria

Syria and its ally Russia have called for international condemnation of US sanctions on Syria, reports SANA.

Syria and Russia have said that the US and its allies’ occupation of Syrian territories — which support terrorist organizations and plunder natural resources — leave huge damages to the Syrian economy.

A joint statement by the Syrian and Russian coordination committees on the return of Syrian refugees called on the international community to condemn the unjust sanctions imposed by the US and its allies on the Syrian people and to stop politicizing humanitarian aid.

“Efforts are being exerted to offer different aid, secure safe and voluntary return for the refugees to their homeland, and restore normal life in the country,” the statement added.

It affirmed that the Syrian state does its best to remove all obstacles facing the return of refugees which is considered a national priority, alongside urgent measures taken to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.