SDF Commander-in-Chief Meets With Swedish Minister of Defense

A top Swedish official has met with the Syrian Democratic Forces Commander-in-Chief, reports North Press.

On Monday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), General Mazloum Abdi, and the deputy co-presidency of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), Badran Jia Kurd, held a video conference with the Swedish Minister of Defense, Peter Hultqvist.

During the meeting, Abdi said that the Swedish government-supported and continues to support solutions for the regions of northeast Syria.

Abdi looked forward to continuing work with the Swedish government in the security and military fields, “and everything related to the war against terrorism and the Islamic State (ISIS).”

He stressed the importance of reaching a “long-term solution in a way that secures stability in the region and its inhabitants, and includes support for service projects to reduce the influence of the terrorist organization ISIS.”

The SDF Commander-in-Chief mentioned the recent security campaign in the al-Hol camp which was carried out between March 28 and April 2, to reduce the danger of ISIS sleeper cells.

He pointed out that their efforts are continuing till the neighboring and western countries repatriate their citizens from the al-Hol camp, which is one of the most overcrowded and dangerous camps in the Middle East.

For his part, the Swedish Minister of Defense, Peter Hultqvist, said that ISIS was not dead, and it would return in a more extreme form if it had the opportunity. He added that the Global Coalition must work more and broadly, and come up with new formulas to obtain better results.

“Rehabilitating the infrastructure and providing a safe and decent life for the population, will greatly contribute to ending the organization,” Hultqvist added.

The AANES deputy co-presidency, Badran Jia Kurd, said that the northeast region of Syria has experienced a long war and needs international support to rise again.

Jia Kurd also stated that the area is suffering from overcrowding with the displaced, referring to the seriousness of the outbreak of coronavirus in the region, amid the absence of the capabilities to curb this epidemic.

